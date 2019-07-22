Central bank focus to dominate the landscape over the next two weeks









That said, USD/JPY still holds under the 108.00 handle and there won't be too much on the economic calendar to really shake things up. As such, it's going to be all about the ebb and flow as markets start preparing for central bank rhetoric in the days ahead.





The key ones to watch out for this week will be the CBRT and the ECB, before we get to the BOJ, BOE and Fed next week.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions. With EUR/CHF closing in on 1.10, perhaps we can see signs of the central bank stepping in though the data isn't always necessarily a dead giveaway.









ForexLive

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're also doing well to get the new week started. It's a slower start to the new week with the yen being the only notable mover, having dropped a couple of pips early on.