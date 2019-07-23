Another bare calendar day as the focus remains on central bank rhetoric









It's all about flow trading as the major focus remains on central banks in the next two weeks so let's see how markets go about things in what will be another empty calendar day.





1000 GMT - UK July CBI trends total orders, selling prices

ForexLive Prior release can be found here . Readings above 0 indicates optimism while below indicates pessimism. The headline is a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





Besides that, be on the look out as the UK will announce their next prime minister at around 1045 GMT. Boris Johnson remains the overwhelming favourite but let's see if Jeremy Hunt can pull off what will be another political upset.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Good day, everyone! Hope you're doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. The dollar is holding more firm to start the day with minor moves across the board while the kiwi is brought lower on the back of a report that the RBNZ may be starting to explore unconventional policy.