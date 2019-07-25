The ECB is the main event on the agenda in trading today









The ECB will announce their latest monetary policy decision later and right now it still feels very much like a coin flip as to whether or not they will introduce stimulus as early as today or wait until September to act.





In a race to the the bottom between central banks around the globe, nobody wants (or can afford) to get left behind so that is something that Draghi & co. will consider surely.





0800 GMT - Germany July Ifo business climate survey

Prior release can be found here . A measure of business conditions and sentiment/expectations towards the German economy. Do be reminded the Ifo changed the indicator measurement to take into account of services data too as of April 2018. A minor data point.





1000 GMT - UK July CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. Low-tier data.





1100 GMT - CBRT announces their July monetary policy decision

With Erdogan having dismissed Cetinkaya as CBRT governor this month, we all know who holds all the cards heading into this policy decision. As such, the expectation is for the Turkish central bank to cut its one-week repo rate by between 2% to 3% with the median estimate seen at 2.5%. The action here has more repercussions on central bank independence so that is something for Turkish assets to consider in the long-run.





1145 GMT - ECB announces their July monetary policy decision

To cut or not to cut? That is the question for ECB policymakers as they look to announce today's policy decision. In June, they already weakened their forward guidance but evidently, they need to do more now as the race heats up with other major central banks around the globe stepping up their easing game. The OIS market now has a 10 bps rate cut priced in for ~54% and that says a lot about what market participants feel that the ECB needs to do in order to not fall behind the curve.





1230 GMT - ECB president Draghi delivers his press conference

Regardless of what the ECB decides today, expect the classic dovish Draghi performance in the presser. I would expect him to be extra dovish should they just decide on only tweaking their forward guidance today. Otherwise, just be on the look out as he is likely to lay the down the law and perhaps we could see a repeat of a "whatever it takes" kind of commentary. I would also expect him to give some kind of idea as to what policy options the ECB may pursue in the coming months as well.







Markets are in a calmer mood to start the day for the most part as all eyes turn to the first major central bank decision over the next week or so.