



The data docket up ahead is a bit light so expect the ebb and flow to dominate trading sentiment over the next few sessions.





0700 GMT - Spain July preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflationary pressures for Spain fell off quite a bit in June





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK June mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . General gauge of credit conditions in the UK economy, in which in May we saw consumer credit growth slumping to its weakest pace since April 2014. The release here should reaffirm sluggish conditions that indicate that the economy isn't running "hot" amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.







ForexLive

Of note, we'll have the BOJ tomorrow followed by the Fed on Wednesday and then the BOE is set to follow on Thursday.