German CPI for July in focus amid a busier calendar day

"It wasn't supposed to be like this..."













Looking ahead, we'll have a busier calendar day in terms of releases but the main focus of markets will still rest on the Fed decision tomorrow.

0530 GMT - France Q2 preliminary GDP report The Q1 final report can be found here . The French economy is expected to maintain its modest growth in the second quarter and is one of the few "brighter" spots in the euro area amid the ongoing slump in manufacturing. A minor data point.

0600 GMT - Germany August Gfk consumer confidence Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. Not a major release by any means.

0645 GMT - France June consumer spending data Prior release can be found here . General gauge of consumption activity in the French economy but this will have been factored into the Q2 GDP report above already.

0700 GMT - Switzerland July KOF leading indicator index Prior release can be found here . The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A low-tier release.

0900 GMT - Eurozone July final consumer confidence 0900 GMT - Eurozone July economic, business, industrial, services confidence Prior release can be found here . General gauge of sentiment towards the euro area economy as a whole. A minor data point.

1200 GMT - Germany July preliminary CPI figures Prior release can be found here . Ahead of the report, we'll get the release from individual German states and that will provide what to expect here. As such, the final reaction should be rather muted unless the figures substantially deviate (which it shouldn't) from the state readings throughout the day.

BOJ governor Kuroda's press conference later in the day - usually scheduled some time around 0630 GMT. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

ForexLive

Besides the above, be wary oflater in the day - usually scheduled some time. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! The BOJ was a rather non-event as the central bank maintained a pretty much similar communication alongside some minor (expected) forecast downgrades.

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. The pound is once again on the receiving end of a beat down in the new day and as the saying goes, never ever catch a falling knife; this goes to show you why.