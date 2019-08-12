A rather empty calendar day to kick start the new week









The pound also ran a little higher earlier but has since given back those gains with Boris Johnson is reportedly set to be meeting with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar some time in the near future. I'm not going to hold my breath for a breakthrough though.





Looking ahead, we're set for a rather slow start to the week so it's all about the ebb and flow today. As such, watch out for changes in risk sentiment if anything else.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 August

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.





