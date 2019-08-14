German Q2 GDP and UK inflation report the key highlights









Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It was a tumultuous session overnight as risk assets rallied sharply following more optimistic headlines in the US-China trade rhetoric as Trump scaled back on tariffs against China.





The yen was a big loser amid the risk turnaround yesterday but is retracing back losses a little so far today. Of note, we saw poor data out of China once again and that won't ease concerns surrounding a global economic slowdown.





Looking ahead, we'll have some key data to move things along but I reckon it'll be more of the case that "will markets believe that this is a true sign of US and China working towards a trade deal ahead next month's meeting?" .





I wouldn't be that optimistic just yet as time and time again, we have been disappointed.





0600 GMT - Germany Q2 preliminary GDP report

Prior (Q1) report can be found here . Expectation is for the German economy to shrink in the second quarter so even flat growth at this point will be a headline that euro bulls can take comfort with. However, given recent developments, it is but a matter of time before Germany comes face-to-face with a technical recession.





0645 GMT - France July final CPI figures

Preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't expected to move markets whatsoever unless the figures heavily deviate from initial estimates.





0830 GMT - UK July CPI figures

0830 GMT - UK July PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflationary pressures have been holding steady in the UK and is expected to remain that way in July. That said, much like the wages data yesterday, any data beat here will do nothing to change the current pound outlook so expect the release here to be inconsequential in the big picture.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Industrial activity in the region continues to be sluggish relative to a year ago and today's release should reaffirm that. This pertains to Q2 data so it is a bit lagging at this point in time.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 GDP report (secondary reading)

The first reading can be found here . I reckon after the German report showing a contraction today, unchanged estimates from the first reading will at least not drag the euro lower.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







