The yen is leading gains while the likes of the aussie and kiwi are sitting weaker on the day so far. Looking ahead, the risk mood will remain a key factor affecting trading sentiment amid month-end flows this week.





0600 GMT - Germany Q2 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . The final release should reaffirm that the German economy shrank in Q2 but a positive revision will be a welcome development, though stagnant growth is still not great news for Germany. If so, all that will do is just delay the inevitable recession by a little.





0645 GMT - France August consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of confidence levels towards the French economy, which has been seen improving over the past few months.





0645 GMT - France August business, manufacturing confidence

Prior release can be found here . An indication of business sentiment towards the French economy, a minor data point.





0830 GMT - UK Finance July mortgage approvals

Prior release can be found here . The data measures only a proportion of the demand in the UK housing market - those which are approved by High Street Banks in the UK. A general read of consumer credit and housing data in the UK economy. A minor data point.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Markets are holding a bit more cautious as the PBOC set the yuan weaker at its fixing earlier today.