A couple of light data points to move things along









The yen is also a tad weaker as bond yields hold a tad higher in Asia Pacific trading but the key takeaway yesterday is that the yield curve inversion looks set to stay the course now.





Looking ahead, the risk mood will once again be key in driving trading sentiment so keep your eyes and ears peeled for more potential trade headlines during the session.





0600 GMT - Germany July import price index

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indication of inflationary pressures in the German economy. Low-tier data.





0600 GMT - Germany September Gfk consumer confidence survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. Consumer confidence in the region has been waning but not as profound as business confidence. Nonetheless, the trend here is still expected to track downwards as the German economy continues to struggle to stay afloat this year.





0800 GMT - Eurozone July M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . A look at money supply growth in the euro area. Not a major release by any means.





0800 GMT - Switzerland August Credit Suisse investors sentiment survey

The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. The latest reading in July sits at -24.0, which lingers near the lows this year and at levels last seen back in 2015. That points to deteriorating investor confidence towards the Swiss economy, much like the euro area.







1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a tepid start to proceedings so far with the dollar holding steady while the aussie and kiwi are weighed a little lower amid a weaker yuan.