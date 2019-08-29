German CPI data in focus today









Treasury yields and equities are holding slightly weaker, lending to some strength in the yen and the franc. Meanwhile, the kiwi is dragged lower after business confidence data slipped to an 11-year low earlier today.





Looking ahead, risk flows will be a factor to look out for but also keep an eye out more Brexit headlines to follow amid inflation data from Germany throughout the morning.





0645 GMT - France July consumer spending data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumption activity in the French economy. A minor data point.





0645 GMT - France Q2 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final report, it shouldn't stand out all too much unless the figures deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0700 GMT - Spain August preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Inflationary pressures in Spain have been weakening somewhat though core inflation is still seen holding up. Nonetheless, a drop will feed to further softness in the euro area inflation outlook and that's never a good thing in the big picture.





0755 GMT - Germany August unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . There are some concerns of Germany's labour market starting to soften and that will be a key focus to see if that will be the case in the coming months. Otherwise, the data here should offer little to markets.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone August economic, business, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general read of confidence levels towards the Eurozone economy. A minor data point.





1200 GMT - Germany August preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Throughout the day, we'll be getting the state readings so they will set up the real expectations ahead of the release here. Some added softness in inflation readings today will only serve to increase pressure on the ECB to introduce heavy stimulus measures at next month's meeting.





