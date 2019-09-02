Euro area final manufacturing PMI data for August on the agenda









The aussie and kiwi are holding a tad softer amid softer China data from the weekend and equities/risk sentiment is still looking a bit tepid to begin the week.





Looking ahead, trading may be a bit more subdued today in light of holidays in North America (both US and Canada) in observance of Labor Day.





0630 GMT - Switzerland July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of consumption activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI



0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

Focus will be on the final readings from France, Germany and overall Eurozone but the other releases will accompany them. But given that these are final readings they should not have much impact - if any - unless the figures deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 30 August

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK August manufacturing PMI

Prior release can be found here . The manufacturing sector in the UK is expected to remain subdued in August in light of Brexit uncertainty still affecting output. The focus for the pound this week will be on parliament happenings so economic data will remain secondary in that regard so don't expect the release here to shift the dial whatsoever.





Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend as we look to get things going in the European morning session. It's been a light start to the week overall with little change across major currencies for the most part.