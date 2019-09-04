Euro area services PMI in focus today









Looking ahead, expect more Brexit headlines to dominate proceedings amid some focus on risk/trade sentiment as well as central bank focus later on today (BOE inflation report hearing and BOC monetary policy decision).





0715 GMT - Spain August services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France August final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final services, composite PMI



0800 GMT - Eurozone August final services, composite PMI



The services sector continues to hold up decently in the euro area but there are niggling worries as seen in Germany - in which the reading came in at a seven-month low - so any further signs of a more material slowdown will weigh on economic sentiment in the region. But since the focus here is on the final readings mostly, it isn't expected to produce much reaction unless the figures deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0830 GMT - UK August services, composite PMI

Prior release can be found here . The services sector is expected to keep the UK economy somewhat afloat but given economic conditions elsewhere, this is but one of the few - if not only - bright spots domestically. Expectation is for a 51.0 print but it sits below the long-run average still and points to subdued conditions in the UK this year.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A look at consumption activity in the euro area, which is expected to struggle a little to start Q3. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







