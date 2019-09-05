A light day on the data docket amid more Brexit drama to follow









The aussie is notably leading gains with AUD/USD challenging a breakout to the topside while the yen and franc are weaker amid more robust sentiment in equities and bond yields.





Looking ahead, it's a matter of whether we'll see the risk-on mood extend or subside so be wary of trade headlines during the session.





In the mean time, continue to pay attention to happenings in Westminster as lawmakers will now look towards the House of Lords to pass the "surrender bill" - as BoJo would describe it - and turn it into royal assent before Monday.





0545 GMT - Switzerland Q2 GDP figures

Prior report can be found here . After a mild rebound in Q1, sluggish growth conditions are expected to swamp the Swiss economy again in Q2. Much like the rest of the region, we'll be observing a slow and steady unwinding of good fortunes in due time.





0600 GMT - Germany July factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . After a solid rebound in factory orders in June, overall activity should be more subdued in July and the data here should reflect that. The factory/manufacturing sector remains in recession-like territory and that isn't expected to change in Q3 so expect the release above to reaffirm that sentiment.





0730 GMT - Germany August construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Construction activity remains somewhat subdued in the German economy, not helped by spillover effects from the manufacturing recession. The release here should just reaffirm those conditions. A minor data point.





1130 GMT - US August Challenger job cuts data

Prior release can be found here . The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator. Doesn't tell us all too much ahead of the jobs report release tomorrow.







That's all for the session ahead.

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's another solid day for risk trades amid renewed hope/optimism on US-China trade talks as markets continue on with the feel-good vibes since trading yesterday.