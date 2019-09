0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Much like the factory orders data yesterday, industrial activity is expected to remain more subdued overall and that will be reflected by the data here. Expectation is for a mild bounce in the monthly reading but the annual estimate still should point towards weak factory/industrial activity to start Q3.





0645 GMT - France July trade balance data

Prior report can be found here . A look at trade conditions pertaining to the French economy. A minor data point.





0700 GMT - Switzerland August foreign currency reserves balance

Prior release can be found here . Just a glance at the SNB's ballooning reserves and a possible hint at potential intervention. Not a major release by any means.





0730 GMT - UK Halifax August house prices data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market sentiment in the UK economy, which has been fluctuating a little since the end of last year due to Brexit uncertainty. A minor data point.





0830 GMT - BOE releases latest consumer inflation expectations survey results

The prior quarter's survey can be found here . Just a general gauge of the public's view on inflationary pressures over the next few years.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures

The secondary reading can be found here . As this is the third and final estimate, it isn't expected to be market-moving whatsoever as long as the figures don't heavily differ from the earlier two estimates beforehand.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!