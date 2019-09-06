A couple of light data points as we gear towards US non-farm payrolls and the speech from Fed chair Powell







ForexLive 0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production data Prior release can be found here . Much like the factory orders data yesterday, industrial activity is expected to remain more subdued overall and that will be reflected by the data here. Expectation is for a mild bounce in the monthly reading but the annual estimate still should point towards weak factory/industrial activity to start Q3.

0645 GMT - France July trade balance data Prior report can be found here . A look at trade conditions pertaining to the French economy. A minor data point.

0700 GMT - Switzerland August foreign currency reserves balance Prior release can be found here . Just a glance at the SNB's ballooning reserves and a possible hint at potential intervention. Not a major release by any means.

0730 GMT - UK Halifax August house prices data Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market sentiment in the UK economy, which has been fluctuating a little since the end of last year due to Brexit uncertainty. A minor data point.

0830 GMT - BOE releases latest consumer inflation expectations survey results The prior quarter's survey can be found here . Just a general gauge of the public's view on inflationary pressures over the next few years.

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures The secondary reading can be found here . As this is the third and final estimate, it isn't expected to be market-moving whatsoever as long as the figures don't heavily differ from the earlier two estimates beforehand.

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Markets are looking more calm today after the budding optimism seen in overnight trading with all eyes today set to be on the US jobs report release as well as Fed chair Powell's speech just before the weekend.