A couple of light data points to move things along ahead of ECB and Brexit focus throughout the week









It's been a more modest start to the trading day with markets looking a bit quieter but expect things to pick up over the next few sessions as we gear towards the ECB on Thursday as well as navigate through more Brexit headlines this week.





Other than that, expect risk sentiment to remain a decisive factor in affecting markets so watch out for more potential trade headlines that may follow ahead of the proposed meeting in October between US and China.





0545 GMT - Switzerland August unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . An indication of labour market conditions in the Swiss economy, which continues to hold tight for the time being. A minor data point.





0600 GMT - Germany July trade balance data

Prior report can be found here . A glimpse of trade conditions in Germany as we begin Q3. Expect exports to remain subdued amid more uncertain domestic demand and that should reinforce sentiment of a weakening economy towards the end of 2019.





0630 GMT - Bank of France August industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . General indication of economic sentiment towards the French economy. Low-tier data.





0800 GMT - Eurozone September Sentix investor confidence survey

Prior survey can be found here . An indication of investor morale towards the German economy, which has collapsed across different readings and is expected to remain at the lows this time around. That should just keep up the pressure on economic sentiment in Q3.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK July monthly GDP data

0830 GMT - UK July manufacturing, industrial, construction output data

Prior release can be found here . Much of the focus will stay on Brexit headlines but economic growth for July is expected to be more stagnant and that may precipitate a recession in the UK by the end of the third quarter. That won't contribute to anything positive to the pound in terms of the domestic economy ahead of any possible Brexit extension by 31 October. For today, expect the data to be less impactful unless it surprises massively.





0830 GMT - UK July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of trade conditions in the UK economy, which has been largely hampered by Brexit uncertainty as well. A minor data point.







