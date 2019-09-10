



Looking ahead, we'll have more choppy flows to contend as the major focus starts shifting towards the central bank bonanza over the next 9 days. The ECB will kick things off first on Thursday this week before we get to the Fed, BOJ, SNB and BOE next week.





0645 GMT - France July industrial, manufacturing production data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of factory activity in the French economy to start Q3. A minor data point as France relies more heavily on its services sector instead.





0800 GMT - Italy July industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . A look at factory output in Italy, low-tier data.





0830 GMT - UK July average weekly earnings

0830 GMT - UK July ILO unemployment rate

0830 GMT - UK August jobless claims change, rate

Prior report can be found here . Wage growth in the UK have been running hot over the past year and is expected to remain solid once again today. If anything, it helps to alleviate some pressure off consumers as real wages/earnings are seen getting better. However, this isn't going to translate into any meaningful change in BOE policy so it's hard to reach too much into any optimism from the data release here.





1000 GMT - US August NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. A minor data point.





Meanwhile, gold is continuing to retrace its run higher in a move back below the $1,500 handle. Other major currencies and assets are keeping their composure to start the day.