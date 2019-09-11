Pretty much an empty calendar in the European morning









Markets continue to stay more calm with equities steady while yields are only slightly retracing the overnight move higher. Asian equities are seeing more solid gains but the overall risk mood remains more modest ahead of European trading.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar to move things along so trading today will center more around the ebb and flow before the ECB injects some life into markets for the remainder of the week.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 September

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's another steady start to the trading day with the yen holding a tad weaker once again, similar to yesterday.