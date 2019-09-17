A light calendar day as markets slowly shift the focus towards the Fed









Oil is seen pulling back from overnight highs but prices are still elevated after the incident over the weekend. Meanwhile, bond yields are still a little pressured but that isn't leading to much other movement in markets for the time being.





Looking ahead, we may see a bit more of a calmer period but don't rule out some extensive positioning moves ahead of the Fed tomorrow.





0545 GMT - SECO releases its latest economic forecasts of the Swiss economy

Prior release can be found here . General indication of projections towards Swiss economic conditions. This is mainly seen as an accompaniment to the SNB forecasts, which we will get later this week alongside the central bank's monetary policy decision.





0900 GMT - Germany September ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . The collapse in investor sentiment in August certainly wasn't an optimistic sign but the outlook is expected to improve slightly this month. That said, it doesn't take away from continued pessimism surrounding the German economy and that won't go away until we see better economic data come by.







