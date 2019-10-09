A light one on the data docket as the ebb and flow continues









During the interim, it doesn't look like much has changed as US-China trade worries, Brexit worries, global economic worries, geopolitical tensions (Turkey in focus), and Fed indecision continue to be dominant factors in markets.





And all of the above will continue to play out amid a "slower" session today.





It's great to be back after a break - despite extended travelling - and seeing all these screens again certainly puts a smile on my face. I haven't touched a keyboard or mouse in the longest of time so bear with me as I ease back into the rhythm of things.





0630 GMT - Bank of France September industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . A minor gauge of economic sentiment towards the French economy. Not a major release by any means.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







Looking ahead, be aware that Fed chair Powell will once again be speaking later today at around 1430 GMT. I'll put another heads up on that later in the session. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Before we get into the thick of things, I want to give a shoutout to Giles for stepping in and doing a great job over the period while I was away.