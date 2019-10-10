Some data points to move things along as focus stays on trade talks









All rules go out the window on a day like this and it's all about focusing on the headlines instead. Eamonn summarised the happenings well here , if you need a catch up.





Looking ahead, the messiness has set the tone of what to expect over the next two days and it is telling us that trade talks take precedence over everything else at the moment.





We will have a couple of data points to move things along in the European morning but the key focus in markets will be centered on what will happen in Washington later today.





0600 GMT - Germany August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A look at trade conditions in the German economy, which hasn't been faring well throughout the year and the latest data should continue to reflect sluggish exports sentiment.





0645 GMT - France August industrial, manufacturing production

Prior release can be found here . General indication of factory activity within the French economy. A minor data point as France depends more on its services sector rather than manufacturing in terms of economic robustness.





0830 GMT - UK August monthly GDP data

0830 GMT - UK August manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior report can be found here . July showed a surprise bounce in the UK economy but August is expected to display more flat conditions. The worry is that downside risks may offset the beat in July and prompt technical recession fears once again. Regardless, sentiment for the pound largely depends on the Brexit rhetoric now so the data will do little to have a lasting impact as we move towards the European Council meeting next week.





0830 GMT - UK August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A glimpse of trade conditions in the UK economy, not a major data point at the moment.





1130 GMT - ECB releases the account of its September meeting

The September meeting decision can be found here . The focus on the release here will be to identify how divided the governing council is in agreeing to the stimulus package announced, especially on QE. That may present a bit of an internal struggle/strife that incoming ECB president Christine Lagarde may have to resolve, alongside having to get governments in the bloc to step up their fiscal game.





Good day, everyone! It's already been a wild start to the day as risk assets are dragged all over the place amid conflicting US-China trade headlines.