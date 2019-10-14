A light one on the data docket to kick start the new week









The deal has yet to be formally put into writing so let's see if things will still hold up over the next few weeks. That said, the agreement struck looks to be more of a symbolic gesture and doesn't really address the crux of the dispute between the two countries.





The pound is notably the weakest performer to start the day as the DUP throws a wet blanket over odds of a Brexit deal. But not all hope is lost just yet for Boris Johnson so let's see if he can get the backing of parliament (doubtful) to support him.





Looking ahead, it's a light one in terms of the economic calendar so expect the ebb and flow to continue dictating trading sentiment for now. US and Canadian markets are also away so be mindful of thinner liquidity conditions later in the day.





0600 GMT - Germany September wholesale prices

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Eurozone August industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory activity in the euro area region continues to remain somewhat sluggish and the annual estimate here should reinforce that notion despite expectations of a slight rebound in monthly activity.







Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and are doing well as we look to get things going in the new week. Trade deal "lite" stole the headlines towards the end of last week but it was pretty much the bare minimum done between US and China.