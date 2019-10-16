UK CPI data for September is on the agenda but...









Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look towards the session ahead. It's been a decent start to the trading day as the pound is a tad weaker amid some niggling worries about a Brexit deal succeeding.





Meanwhile, risk is taking a bit of a knock as US and China tensions flare up again - this time over the Hong Kong issue as China threatens retaliation after the US passed a bill in support of Hong Kong protesters overnight.





We'll have some data releases to move things along in the European morning but it is no doubt all about the ebb and flow and headlines trading at the moment.





0830 GMT - UK September CPI figures

0830 GMT - UK September PPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Inflationary pressures are expected to rebound slightly last month but is still a bit off where the BOE would want it to be. That said, the report today hardly matters as it is all about Brexit now for the pound.





0900 GMT - Eurozone September final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't going to impact markets whatsoever unless the figures deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . General read of trade conditions in the euro area economy. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

The trading day will continue to be dictated by Brexit and US-China trade headlines.