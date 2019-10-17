UK retail sales data due as Boris Johnson heads to Brussels









That is providing more a reprieve for the currency as it may just be enough to push back expectations for a rate cut at the start of November.





Looking ahead, economic data will once again take a backseat as Boris Johnson travels to Brussels for the first day of a crunch European Council summit; with efforts to win over UK lawmakers still ongoing as well.





0600 GMT - Switzerland September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions in the Swiss economy, which has seen some sluggishness amid a weaker global trade outlook. Low-tier data.





0830 GMT - UK September retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Consumption activity is expected to be a tad softer in the last month but at this juncture, data releases don't matter all too much for the pound. It is all about Brexit headlines and sentiment right now, so don't expect the figures here to shift the dial in a sustainable manner whatsoever.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August construction output data

Prior release can be found here . A glimpse of construction activity in the euro area, not a major release by any means.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It has been a steady start to the day for the most part with the aussie being the main mover, on the back of a slightly firmer labour market report earlier.