A light one on the data docket to wrap up the week









Looking ahead, it will be a light one in terms of economic releases but all eyes will now be on Westminster ahead of tomorrow's crunch Brexit vote in parliament.





Other than that, today is the final day of Fedspeak before the FOMC blackout period so be wary in case we do hear of anything significant - especially from Fed vice chair Clarida.





0800 GMT - Eurozone August current account balance

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, not a major release at this point in time.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look towards the European morning session ahead. It has been a relatively quieter start to proceedings as the pound is seen easing a little to start the day.