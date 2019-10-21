A light one to kick start the week as the main focus remains on Brexit









That is putting the pound lower for the time being as the immediate optimism gets pushed back a little but hopes of a Brexit deal aren't off the table just yet. My thoughts about the pound after the Letwin amendment passed





"I reckon we could see some mild weakness in the pound but probably not as much as the bears would be hoping for. A further Brexit delay pushes back the optimism but it doesn't mean that we're headed towards a no-deal or a disastrous outcome just yet.



On the balance of things, I think this is a setback for the pound as the immediate optimism gets sapped but if the numbers are there for Johnson, ultimately this acts as a safety net for the currency considering it rules out a no-deal outcome."

So, yes. We are seeing some mild weakness in the quid but nothing too drastic or immense. Looking ahead, the focus will be on whether or not Johnson has the numbers as he plans to push forward with a "straight up-and-down vote" today.





With little else on the economic calendar, expect the European morning to still center around Brexit, Brexit and Brexit.





0600 GMT - Germany September PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of inflationary pressures in Germany, also a lagging indicator. As such, it is not a major release by any means.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







It is a milder start to the week than many would expect as the Brexit vote reached an anti-climax of sorts after UK MPs passed the Letwin amendment on Saturday.