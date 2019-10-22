All eyes remain on Brexit today









Looking ahead, Brexit headlines will once again dominate proceedings as we move towards a vote on Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement bill. The vote is said to be at around 1800 GMT but it'll be all about projecting the numbers going into it.





There isn't much on the economic calendar to detract from that so expect the rumours and reports to be the key driver of trading sentiment once again today.





0830 GMT - UK September public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . A glimpse of the UK budget and public finances but it isn't a major data point at this point in time.





1000 GMT - UK October CBI trends total orders, selling prices

This is a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get into the European morning session ahead. The kiwi is continuing its good form as NZD/USD looks to hold a firm break above 0.6400 but the main focus remains on the pound still in trading.