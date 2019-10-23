A light one on the data docket as the Brexit drama drags on and on...









As such, the yen and dollar are holding gains while the kiwi and aussie are weaker amid lower equities/futures with the pound also losing near-term momentum.





Looking ahead, the fate of Brexit now turns to the European Union as they decide on the length of an extension - if there is even one.





A short technical extension (a few days/weeks) is likely to see Johnson try and get his deal ratified but there are still significant hurdles . Meanwhile, a longer extension (to January 2020) will see him likely call for a general election instead.





In short, uncertainty, uncertainty, uncertainty .





0645 GMT - France October business, manufacturing confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of economic sentiment towards the French economy. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going here in the session ahead. Risk sentiment is a little softer to start the day, following up on the Brexit drama yesterday as Johnson's deal gets put in limbo.