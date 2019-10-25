A light one on the data docket to wrap up the week

We close yet another chapter in financial markets yesterday as we bid farewell to Mario Draghi and the infamous blue tie..









US vice president Pence's speech offered little of anything new while the Brexit drama just never ceases to amaze with its many twists and turns - most of the time going in circles. And all of that is putting markets in a bit of a daze as we head towards the weekend.





Looking ahead, there isn't much on the calendar to really shake things up but perhaps the Ifo survey release may see some minor reaction in the euro if anything else.





0600 GMT - Germany November GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Germany October Ifo business climate index, expectations

Prior release can be found here . A measure of business conditions and sentiment/expectations towards the German economy. Do be reminded the Ifo changed the indicator measurement to take into account of services data too as of April 2018. A minor data point but any surprises here could lead to a bit-part reaction in the euro.





Also, at 0800 GMT we will get the release of the ECB survey of professional forecasters but it usually doesn't amount to much - just an unofficial take on the economic outlook of the euro area over the coming months.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the European session ahead. It's been yet another calm start to the day with markets settling in narrow ranges for the most part still.