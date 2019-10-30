The data docket picks up ahead of the FOMC meeting decision later today









The UK is now headed for a 12 December election and with the domestic agenda taking over, Brexit will have to settle for the backseat for now. As such, expect the pound to be confined in a choppy range over the next few weeks.





Looking ahead, we'll have quite a few releases to go through in the European morning but markets will be keeping the spotlight on the Fed today.





0630 GMT - France Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) data can be found here . The French economy is expected to continue to hold steady in Q3 and economic data has continued to suggest that as well. As such, the release here shouldn't garner too much attention unless it heavily misses/beats.





0745 GMT - France September consumer spending data

A general read of consumption activity and domestic demand, though this will have been factored into the Q3 GDP estimate already.





0800 GMT - Switzerland October KOF leading indicator index

Prior release can be found here . The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Spain October preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Despite headline inflation falling off, the good news for Spain is that core inflation appears to be holding up. That said, there are worrying signs across the region that inflation is continuing to show little signs of life and that isn't going to change the current outlook/sentiment any time soon.





0855 GMT - Germany October unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . The worry for Germany is that there could be troubling signs in the labour market that could cause a bigger stir in the economy down the road. Let's see if this continues today.





0900 GMT - Switzerland October Credit Suisse investor sentiment survey

The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. A minor data point.







1000 GMT - Eurozone October final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone October economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general read of confidence levels towards the euro area economy. Not a major release by any means.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







1300 GMT - Germany October preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Ahead of the release, the state readings will flow through during the session so that will give an indication of what to expect here.







