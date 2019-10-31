



0700 GMT - Germany September retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A read of consumption activity in the German economy to end the third quarter. A minor data point but be wary of any surprise beats/misses.





0745 GMT - France October preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . With German price pressures still rather muted, the same is expected of France as inflation continues to show little signs of life - much like the euro area economy in general.





0800 GMT - Spain Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Spain has been one of the few bright spots in the euro area region despite the ongoing slowdown and the third quarter results should see the economy hold up decently, and not reflect sharper growth deterioration as seen in other periphery nations.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Despite annual headline inflation expected to soften further, core inflation is expected to remain more steady and that should help to cushion the blow of any major worries about the Eurozone inflation outlook at least.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) report can be found here . Economic growth in the Eurozone is expected to grind slower towards a standstill and the worry going into next year will be whether or not a recession is on the cards.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Despite the labour market continuing to tighten, it hasn't translated into anything meaningful in terms of inflation. As such, the data here means little in the overall context of everything else at the moment.





1000 GMT - Italy October preliminary CPI figures

The release here comes at the same time as the overall Eurozone figures so the focus and attention will be on that instead.





1100 GMT - Italy Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) report can be found here . The Italian economy continues to flat line with growth stagnating since 2H 2018. More of the same is expected and the outlook suggests that 2020 will be a struggle to prevent another recession.





1130 GMT - US October Challenger job cuts data

Prior release can be found here. The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator. The release here tends to be a bit volatile and doesn't provide much of a firm prelude to the payrolls tomorrow, so take the data here with a pinch of salt - though it does provide a good look at the trends in the labour market.







Meanwhile, the BOJ stood pat once again today but adjusted its forward guidance a little - again, the threat of easing is still their main tool to play around with.Looking ahead, it's all about trying to digest the Fed decision further but I'm skeptical about how a pause in rate cuts will lead to protracted losses in the dollar.