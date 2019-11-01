A light one on the data docket ahead of the US jobs report









Looking ahead, there isn't much in terms of European releases to shake things up so expect the ebb and flow to dictate trading sentiment for the most part. If anything else, just be wary of US-China trade headlines as well after yesterday's downbeat tone.





0730 GMT - Switzerland October CPI figures

Much like the rest of the region, inflationary pressures in Switzerland remains subdued and annual headline inflation is expected to flat line in the latest report here. The core reading should remain somewhat steady but stays closer to 0% than it is to moving towards 2% and that makes a strong case for the SNB to step up its stimulus measures.





0730 GMT - Switzerland September retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumption activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0830 GMT - Switzerland October manufacturing PMI

ForexLive Industrial activity in Switzerland is also showing continued signs of a slowdown - mirroring the euro area - but the only bonus here is that the economy relies more heavily on services than it does on the manufacturing sector. The reading today should just reaffirm further signs of a struggle amid weakness in global trade conditions.





0930 GMT - UK October manufacturing PMI

Prior release can be found here . Factory activity continues to be hampered by Brexit uncertainty, with stockpiling the only thing helping to mask further ugliness in the latest readings. It's all about election sentiment now for the pound so I wouldn't expect much of an impact from the release here and either way, the devil will lie in the details - so be mindful of any reaction to the headline reading.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look towards the European morning session ahead. The dollar is once again on the back foot to start the day as markets keep up the post-FOMC mood ahead of non-farm payrolls and the weekend.