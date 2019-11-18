A quiet one on the economic calendar to start the week









Looking ahead, there isn't much in terms of data to move things along so trading sentiment will still ride heavily on the ebb and flow of things. In the meantime, be wary of more trade and Brexit/election headlines that could affect the mood.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 15 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.









Also, at 1100 GMT the Bundesbank will publish their monthly economic report.

The dollar is a tad weaker as the day begins but the movement among most currencies aren't anything major as of yet.