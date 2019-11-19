A couple of minor data points to move things along





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a decent start to the day with the aussie marked a little lower after the RBA minutes showed some added hints of dovishness.









As such, those will still be the two main themes playing in the background as we navigate through some minor releases in the European morning ahead.





0700 GMT - Switzerland October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An overview of trade conditions in the Swiss economy, not a major release by any means.





0900 GMT - Eurozone September current account balance

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy. A minor data point.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September construction output data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of factory activity in the euro area but this is a bit of a lagging indicator as it pertains to September data.





1100 GMT - UK November CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . This is a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!



