Markets are still very much left hanging in the big picture and besides the odd 20-30 pips swing moves we get so far on the week, there hasn't been a clear trend developing just yet.





Looking ahead, trade headlines should continue to remain the key factor driving markets as there is little on the economic data to change the ebb and flow.





0700 GMT - Germany October PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indication of inflationary pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 15 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a decent start to the day with risk trades moving around amid the push and pull in the US-China trade rhetoric once again.