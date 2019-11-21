The push and pull in the trade rhetoric will continue









Quite frankly, I still think that talks are on the ropes right now but we'll see how things play out ahead of the weekend.





Risk assets remain more defensive for the most part with equities and bond yields sitting lower, though they're off the lows seen since early trades.





Currencies are more balanced though, with little change observed overall following some push and pull with initial risk-off flows being counterbalanced after the China headlines.





Looking ahead, with little else on the economic calendar, it's still all about trade headlines to dictate the ebb and flow in trading today.





0745 GMT - France November business confidence data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of confidence levels towards the French economy, a minor data point.





0930 GMT - UK October public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of the UK budget, which is not really a key focus at this point in time with the election still yet to play out. A minor data point.





1230 GMT - ECB releases the account of its October monetary policy meeting

The October meeting was rather uneventful and it was pretty much a swansong for Mario Draghi. As such, don't expect much of anything notable from the minutes release today as it should just reiterate the same old message. If anything else, just take note of the disharmony and the divide in opinion among governing council members.







Happy Thursday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. The risk mood remains more cautious even as China counteracted some pessimistic news by saying they're still "cautiously optimistic" over a deal.