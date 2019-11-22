Euro area PMI data for November in focus today









Major currencies are keeping steady since overnight trading as the push and pull in the US-China trade rhetoric continues, with market participants still trying to get a grip on how talks are progressing or if they are on the verge of a breakdown.





If anything, it appears that perhaps both sides may be comfortable to just leave things in a bit of a limbo but at the end of the day, the market suffers for it due to the anxiety and lack of certainty to price in anything.





Looking ahead today, we'll get PMI releases from the euro area to chew on with the new UK flash prints also to follow right after.





0700 GMT - Germany Q3 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . The final reading should just reaffirm that Germany has narrowly avoided a recession this year and as such, isn't expected to have much reaction upon the release of the data.





0815 GMT - France November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Expectation is for a mild rebound in the data after a more subdued October showing. As such, any further disappointment will continue to stoke growth worries in the euro area - especially Germany - going into next year. If we do see some notable beats/misses, expect the euro to react accordingly. But in the big picture, one single better print here hardly matters. There needs to be more convincing signs in the data for markets to believe in a potential recovery in the euro area economy.





0930 GMT - UK November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

This will be the first series of the flash readings for the UK and expectation is that the prints should reaffirm further stagnation in the UK economy in Q4. If anything, the data should point towards flattish growth amid Brexit uncertainty. I wouldn't expect much reaction in the pound as it is still all about the election now.







We'll also be hearing from ECB president Christine Lagarde later in the day too but I'll put up a separate post to preview that. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the European morning session ahead.