German Ifo survey the highlight to start the week





Risk trades are faring a bit better owing thanks to China taking some action at least on IP protection. Also, the mood among Asian equities is boosted amid a landslide victory for HK pro-democracy candidates in the district council elections.





Looking ahead, there isn't much on the economic calendar to really shake things up so expect trade headlines to remain the dominant factor; alongside month-end flows that is.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Germany November Ifo business climate index, expectations

The prior report can be found here . A measure of business conditions, sentiment and expectations towards the German economy. The expectation is for some stabilisation in the survey readings in the final few months of the year, but it should help to reaffirm sluggish and soft economic conditions in Germany.





1100 GMT - UK November CBI retailing reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. Low-tier data.







Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're all ready to get back on the trading horse this week.