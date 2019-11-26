A light day on the data docket means that trade remains the key focus









The continued narrative is that both sides have reached a "broad consensus" for a deal but it remains to be seen if they can bridge the gap on tariffs for the time being.





Looking ahead, there is little in the economic calendar to really shift the dial so expect trade headlines to once again be the key factor in dictating trading sentiment today.





0700 GMT - Germany December GfK consumer confidence survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. A minor data point.





0930 GMT - UK Finance October mortgage approvals data

Prior release can be found here . The data measures only a proportion of the demand in the UK housing market - those which are approved by High Street Banks in the UK. Not a major release by any means.





0905 GMT we will be hearing from RBA governor Philip Lowe as he speaks on unconventional monetary policy in Sydney. That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Currencies are maintaining narrow ranges for the most part following a bit-part move in risk on more positive - though repetitive - US-China trade headlines.