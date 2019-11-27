





Looking ahead, there is little in the economic data in Europe to shift the dial but we may observe a more eventful end to the day with a jam-packed US data docket before moving to the Thanksgiving holiday from tomorrow onwards.

0700 GMT - Germany October import price index

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indication of price pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0745 GMT - France November consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . A look at confidence among consumers in the French economy. Not a major release by any means.





0900 GMT - Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. Low-tier data.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







The aussie though has been dragged lower in the past hour after Westpac says they expect the RBA to hit the lower end of the cash rate next year, with QE to follow in 2H 2020.