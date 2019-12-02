Euro area final PMI readings for November in focus to start the week











ForexLive

There is a bit of a risk-on tilt with commodity currencies faring better while the yen is weaker to start the day. Trade hopes continue to linger but this also owes much to better-than-expected Chinese PMI data over the weekend.

Looking ahead, we'll get the final prints of manufacturing PMI from the euro area but barring any significant change from initial estimates, data impact should be scarce today.





If anything, look towards trade headlines to potentially shift the risk mood in markets. Otherwise, we may see a more settled and decent start to the week for risk trades as long as the somewhat hopeful optimism stays the course.





0730 GMT - Switzerland October retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of consumption activity in the Swiss economy. Not a major release by any means.





0830 GMT - Switzerland November manufacturing PMI



Prior release can be found here . An indication of factory conditions in the Swiss economy, which have been improving a little as of late. That said, it is but a small contributor to overall economic growth as services is the more important sector for Switzerland.





0815 GMT - Spain November manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy November manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France November final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany November final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November final manufacturing PMI

Barring any major change to the initial estimates, the data releases here should see minimal to no impact as they should just reaffirm some mild improvement in the manufacturing sector in the euro area in November.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK November final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary reading can be found here . Similar to the euro area readings just before this, the release here should see minimal to no impact unless it deviates heavily from initial estimates. Otherwise, it should just reaffirm sluggish factory activity in November.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a good weekend as we look to get things going here in the European morning session ahead.