Some light releases in the European morning before we get to the US and Canadian jobs reports later today









The dollar was a tad weaker in overnight trading as the kiwi, pound and loonie are continuing to push higher this week with the euro also seen above 1.11 against the greenback.





Looking ahead, US-China trade will remain in the backdrop affecting the risk mood - which is a bit more mixed - but market participants will start turning their attention to US data in case of any more hiccups before we wrap up the week.





As such, we could be in for a more tepid session ahead with little on the economic calendar to shift the dial. But in any case, keep an eye on the smaller individual themes at play and don't forget the OPEC+ meeting/decision today as well.





0700 GMT - Germany October industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of industrial activity in the German economy to start Q4. Expectation is for a mild rebound after the drop in September but even so, overall conditions remain subdued and weak relative to a year ago.





0745 GMT - France October trade balance data

A gauge of trade conditions in the French economy, not a major release by any means.





0800 GMT - Switzerland November foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . SNB foreign reserves continue to balloon up in recent months with the October reading hitting a 20-year high. One of the more telling signs of possible intervention but so far the sight deposits data isn't as suggestive.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going here in the session ahead. Major currencies are keeping more quiet to start the day as markets start to turn their attention towards the US non-farm payrolls later today.