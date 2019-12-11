A rather empty calendar day in Europe ahead of the FOMC meeting later









Last-minute polls are starting to show a tighter race and that continues to reaffirm that the only thing that the opinion polls have right is that they are all wrong. The varying degree of the lead held by Conservatives is a telltale sign of that.





All this means is that we could see a closer race tomorrow - with the possibility of a hung parliament - or perhaps a sweeping victory for Boris Johnson. But one thing is for sure, is that the polls certainly have no better clue than you and I going into tomorrow.





Looking ahead, it may be a more quiet one in Europe as we await the Fed and market participants will have to weigh some mixed sentiment on US-China trade.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 December

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well today as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Markets are settling down a little after some decent moves in overnight trading, with the pound notably dragged lower as election jitters start to creep in.