Some light data to go through as we await Boris Johnson's victory lap









I mean, where is the dramaaaa? I kid.





Risk assets have taken more encouragement from both events as we avoid any unnecessary jitters and headaches going into the weekend. As a result, the dollar and yen are weaker as equities and bond yields gain since overnight trading.





The pound has also spiked higher after the exit poll and the election results have only served to reaffirm the huge majority that the Conservatives look set to secure. If anything, the results have reflected even more badly on Labour really.





Looking ahead, we can look forward to a victory lap by Boris Johnson to end the week amid a rather barren day on the economic calendar. US retail sales data will be the final key risk event of the week from hereon.





0700 GMT - Germany November wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Spain November final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't expect to have much - if any - market reaction and should just reaffirm more steady inflation pressures in Spain in the previous month.





0930 GMT - BOE releases latest inflation expectations survey data

The prior survey can be found here . A general gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the UK but I reckon with Brexit looking a little more clear-cut now after the election, the survey result should hold little meaning.







Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been quite the day/night in markets as US and China reportedly reaches a trade accord while Boris Johnson is set for a landslide victory in the UK election.