The big story in markets remains the fact that the US and China "took a step closer" towards a Phase One trade deal with both sides announcing its imminent signing but even at the time, I found the lack of details rather amusing.





The added semantics China applied when announcing their version of the deal i.e. still having "to complete the last stages" and text is "subject to legal review" also makes me even more skeptical overall.





No doubt that things can still go smoothly from hereon and we see a Phase One deal signed but really, the significance seems lost when the details seem to be so watered down from the initial expectations - which were already rather low.





Anyway, risk is holding up for now as the platform - albeit a flimsy one - for the Santa Claus rally is set up. Looking ahead today, let's see if euro area PMI data can help add to the better mood in global markets and the euro to start the week.





0815 GMT - France December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

The general expectation is for the prints to show a mild improvement or generally some stagnation in the Eurozone growth slowdown - so as to allude that it has possibly reached its nadir. As such, a couple of poor prints - especially in Germany - will be a set back to expectations again and keep markets cautious on euro sentiment still.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 December

0930 GMT - UK December December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

The prior releases can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services, composite). The catch in the release here is that the survey is likely to have been conducted prior to the election, hence the prints should reaffirm more sluggish sentiment if anything else. That should point to subdued signs in the UK economy that will not capture the possibly better business/investment confidence after the election result.







