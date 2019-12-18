UK and Eurozone CPI data are on the agenda today













The euro went in search for a move higher in overnight trading but that ultimately failed (again at the 200-day moving average) while the aussie is continuing its climb down as sellers seize near-term control as the technical rejection continues.





The overall risk mood remains more balanced with US stocks not doing much in overnight trading and futures trading more tepidly today. Looking ahead, it's still largely all about the ebb and flow as we count down to the holiday season next week.





0700 GMT - Germany November PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy and lagging indicator of inflationary pressures, which has been considerably weakening throughout the year. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - Germany December Ifo business climate index

Prior survey can be found here . A measure of business conditions, sentiment and expectations towards the German economy. The reading should reaffirm improved economic sentiment but should not provide much of a lift to the euro given current market conditions.





0930 GMT - UK November CPI figures

0930 GMT - UK November PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . This will be one of the key points to watch out for in the coming months as weaker inflationary pressures may force the BOE into a rate cut sooner rather than later. The release today should reaffirm struggling headline inflation but core inflation should remain somewhat steady, but still under 2%.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't do much to impact markets unless we get a major surprise in the final estimates.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 December

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the European morning session ahead. The pound is continuing its rough patch after the election while the dollar is keeping modest gains to start the new day.