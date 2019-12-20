UK Q3 final GDP report on the agenda today













The pound found itself falling further after the BOE decision - which was rather uninspiring - with cable flirting with the 1.30 handle since overnight trading and going into today.





Meanwhile, the dollar remains rather mixed but the trading ranges so far today are relatively narrow. Hence, there isn't really much to take note of for now.





Looking ahead, we'll have some economic data to move things along but markets are pretty much settling into the year-end holiday trading mood already. Expect things to be choppy and general movements to follow little direction amid thinner liquidity conditions.





0700 GMT - Germany January Gfk consumer confidence survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. A minor data point.





0745 GMT - France November consumer spending data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of French consumption activity, which has been a little sluggish but nothing too concerning. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - Eurozone October current account balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy. Not really a key reading to focus on at this point in time.





0930 GMT - UK Q3 final GDP report

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final reading, it should just reaffirm mild growth for the UK economy in Q3 but let's see how the details will fare - especially if there is any revision to business investment. Nonetheless, Q4 data is expected to reflect a further slump in economic conditions so any positive takeaway from this report will likely be overshadowed by that.





0930 GMT - UK November public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . A general look at the UK budget deficit, which isn't really expected to be of much significance since this is a snapshot before the election.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a relatively quiet start to the day and trading in general already feels a lot like the Christmas and year-end over the past few sessions.