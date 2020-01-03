A decently packed data docket to wrap up the week in Europe









I don't want to keep beating the dead horse over the past two weeks, but once again gold is a winner in all of this as everything is falling into place for the commodity amid backing from seasonal patterns ahead of the Lunar New Year.





Looking ahead, there is quite a number of data points to navigate through in the European morning but I would expect markets to keep their focus on the ebb and flow - mostly the risk mood - as geopolitical tensions are high and we could see further escalation.





0700 GMT - UK December Nationwide house price index

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market conditions in the UK. Not a major release by any means.





0745 GMT - France December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for price pressures to improve a little but remain far off from the coveted 2% level that the ECB is hoping for.





0830 GMT - Switzerland December manufacturing PMI

Prior release can be found here . The reading here should just reaffirm struggling factory activity in the Swiss economy - a reflection of sentiment in the region. As such, the data here will have little impact on markets.





0855 GMT - Germany December unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . Last month showed a surprise drop in unemployment, which has been an area vulnerable to the German economic slowdown. Let's see if the labour market can keep up although expectations is for a mild increase in joblessness.





0900 GMT - Eurozone November M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . A general read of credit conditions in the euro area economy. A minor data point.





0930 GMT - UK December construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . The reading today should continue to suggest more sluggish economic conditions in the UK economy in Q4 and put together with other data releases may point towards a contraction in the final quarter of the year.





0930 GMT - UK November mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of credit conditions in the UK economy, which has been continuously sluggish amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty. I wouldn't expect that to change even as we look towards the new year.





1300 GMT - Germany December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a mild improvement in price pressures but it should remain some way off from where policymakers would like it to be. Before the national release, we will be getting the state releases and that will adjust market expectations as we digest the other figures during the day.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's all about the risk-off mood as we settle in to the European morning, after the US launched an attack in Baghdad, killing a top Iranian commander.