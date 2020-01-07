Eurozone CPI data for December on the agenda today









I reckon it is going to be a constant shift in rhetoric this week, especially if we get more notable headlines from Iran and the US during the interim. Otherwise, market participants may lean towards more risky behaviour as they get more accustomed to the situation.





For today, things are looking more calm with major currencies doing little with gold also having eased back lower since overnight trading after hitting fresh (near) seven-year highs.





Looking ahead, we'll have Eurozone CPI data for December to look forward to but the main theme in markets will still center around tensions in the Middle East - largely concentrated in a battle betweenand

0730 GMT - Switzerland December CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss consumer inflation remains largely benign and is expected to remain that way to end last year. For the SNB, this just means that they will be sticking with their current policies for much longer to come - with the potential vulnerability of having to ease further if the economic situation worsens this year.





0830 GMT - Germany December construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Construction activity has been improving in recent months but owes a lot to homebuilding, whereas commercial activity remains rather fragile. That still points towards some weakness in the German economy and that should be reflected here.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumption activity in the euro area, which is expected to rebound - as seen in Germany - on the back of stronger sales in the run up to the holiday season.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Price pressures are expected to creep higher towards the end of last year and that should be reflected in the figures today. Core inflation is also expected to keep steady - with a slight hint of a beat possibly - so this should keep the euro area outlook on more stable footing in the early stages of this year.





1000 GMT - Italy December preliminary CPI figures

The focus will be on the overall Eurozone reading released at the same time so the data here will merely act as an accompaniment to that.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





