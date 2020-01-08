German factory orders on the list but US-Iran tensions to overshadow economic data releases for the time being









"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

The yen and franc posted solid gains on fears of a major escalation but has since given back those gains amid the more modest response by the US camp for the time being.





Oil and gold are among the major beneficiaries still, although they are off their highs with gold notably even rising above $1,600 on the news earlier. Overall, markets are still hinting at a more cautious approach with equities and bond yields keeping lower.





Looking ahead, expect markets to keep the focus on tensions in the Middle East with economic data to take a back seat on potential worries that we may see Trump respond in due kind. In case you need a reminder to a couple of days ago:





"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!"

0700 GMT - Germany November factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . A look at industrial orders, which has been a struggling area for the German economy over the past year. The reading here should just reaffirm the more subdued conditions in the factory/manufacturing sector.





0745 GMT - France November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general look at French trade activity, a minor data point.





0745 GMT - France December consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Consumer sentiment has rebounded strongly throughout the whole of last year and reaffirms positive vibes surrounding the French economy. The reading is expected to ease a little but confidence levels remain high overall. Low-tier data.





0830 GMT - UK December Halifax house prices

A general indication of housing market conditions in the UK economy. A minor data point.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone December economic, business, industrial confidence

Prior release can be found here . Economic sentiment remains rather subdued despite some green shoots observed recently and the readings here should reaffirm that.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 3 January

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

