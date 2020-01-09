German trade balance and industrial production on the data docket today









As a result, risk trades were the biggest beneficiaries while we saw a pullback in the likes of gold and oil notably. At the moment, markets are keeping more calm with little change among major currencies to start the new day.





The immediate threat of any major escalation in US-Iran tensions will slowly be cast aside for now and the focus should turn back towards the fundamentals i.e. global growth performance. But make no mistake about it, this US-Iran saga will continue to drag on.





Looking ahead today, I reckon markets are likely to seek more calm and get some confirmation that we won't get any major headlines from the Middle East.





As such, the risk mood should continue to keep more steady and perhaps turn more greedy before the focus turns towards the US non-farm payrolls report tomorrow.





0700 GMT - Germany November industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory activity has been rather dreadful with the annual reading in October falling to its weakest level since 2009. Expectation is for a slight recovery in November but it doesn't take away from the fact that current conditions remain extremely poor and it will take more to signal any potential recovery.





0700 GMT - Germany November trade balance data

Prior report can be found here . The focus on the report will once again be on exports, which have been showing a bit of an improvement in recent months. That said, overall economic conditions remain sluggish and should point towards more stagnation in Q4.





0730 GMT - Switzerland November retail sales data

An indication of Swiss consumption activity towards the end of the year. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Switzerland December foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of Swiss reserves and a proxy indicator of possible SNB intervention in the domestic currency.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The jobless rate is expected to keep steady at 7.5%, reaffirming that the euro area labour market isn't unraveling just yet amid the economic slowdown experienced in the last year.





BOE governor Mark Carney will also be speaking later at 0930 GMT but I will put a more detailed heads up on that later. That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

ForexLive

Of note,will also be speaking later atbut I will put a more detailed heads up on that later. That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!